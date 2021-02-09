WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Square and Lot, an innovative owner and developer of premium-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington-metropolitan area, brings an inventive co-living option to Capitol Hill.

In January of 2020, Square and Lot broke ground on the construction of Viva, a 47-room co-living apartment building in Capitol Hill that encompasses 19,000 square feet. Then something happened: two months into construction, COVID arrived and disrupted how individuals live their daily lives. The outlook on co-living quickly evolved and so did Square and Lot. One of their key principles is remaining both malleable and creative to be able to strategically adjust to market conditions and fluctuations. The demand to adapt housing to the shifting world was imminent.

Square and Lot took major steps: outdoor spaces became even more critical and they hired landscape architect Joseph Richardson to transform the rear of their co-living building into a beautiful outdoor oasis with a comfortable living area and kitchen.

They invested to strengthen air quality: they upgraded the HVAC with a whole house HEPA (*Note 1), a mechanical air filter that traps 99% of harmful particles it encounters. Truthfully, being in a co-living apartment building with HEPA and UV light filtrations offers one of the safest living environments one could live in. Square and Lot designed the co-living beds to have dedicated bathrooms.

With 95% of the bedrooms having an en-suite bathroom, Viva boasts limited shared common elements. Square and Lot’s organizational priority of building the healthiest and safest housing can additionally be recognized in their selection of fixtures. Flat surface cabinets were chosen to allow for easier cleaning, more refrigeration was added to limit common areas and even electronic locks were added to allow hands-free entry, preventing any spread.

Viva is a new development that takes living in the post-covid world extremely seriously. Leasing for Viva at 331 15th St. NE starts this month in February. The property will be managed by Vie Management, a real estate investment company that represents the future of communal housing and creates unrivaled lifestyle experiences through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Viva

Viva a new boutique, co-living style apartment building in Capitol Hill. Tenants have the option of moving in as an individual or a group. These apartments are nestled inside pristine, modern architecture that balances the need for personal space and shared experience. Almost all bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom. Each unit boasts 2,200+ square feet (bigger than most Capitol Hill row-homes). The beautifully-designed backyard space with an outdoor kitchen is captivating. Leasing begins February 2021.

More info at: http://www.vivaatcapitolhill.com

Follow us on IG @vivaatcapitolhill

