FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Coldwell Banker Elite unveiled its fresh new look as the Coldwell Banker® network undergoes a visual transformation as part of “Project North Star.” Coldwell Banker Elite is deploying all new office signage, yard signs, marketing materials and more as part of the full network-wide rebrand this year.



Since launching the rebrand, Coldwell Banker set upon a path to retell its brand story by solidifying its mission statement and recommitting to its core values. The new logo, called the “CB North Star,” symbolizes the Coldwell Banker network: in an ever-changing real estate landscape, agents remain a constant–guiding consumers as they navigate the home buying and selling process.

President and CEO, Kevin Breen, is excited for another opportunity to tell Coldwell Banker Elite’s story, “The rebranding gives us a chance to reintroduce ourselves to our consumers and peers. For the past 40 years, Coldwell Banker Elite associates have been making a positive impact in the community and to our clients. This new look and new story elements, will help our Associates stand out even more and continue to be the most trusted advisors in the industry.”

Executive Vice President Matthew Rathbun says agents are energized by the new look, “Throughout the process of putting a new, fresh and contemporary face on our strong brand we have found that our Associates are eager to tell our story. The new logo and marketing tools are just a vehicle to remind our clients that Coldwell Banker Elite has remained the premier real estate firm in Virginia for a very long time.”

“Coldwell Banker Elite is excited to be part of this journey,” said Angel Piontek, Vice President Marketing of Coldwell Banker Elite. “We can’t wait to leverage the fresh visuals of Project North Star and we believe this look will be ‘a head turner’ in the greater Fredericksburg region. We appreciate the opportunity to help guide our brand to success for another 100 years.”

About Coldwell Banker Elite

Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with 9 offices around the Northern Virginia region. Family-owned and operated since 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite’s creative marketing, cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality and unmatched service has helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management and relocation services. Each Coldwell Banker franchise is independently owned and operated.

