EVERGREEN, Colo., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agent Association (CEBAA) just released a free guide in collaboration with the national association that includes five essential homebuying checklists for buyers and sellers who intend to purchase property in the United States. The guide will be discussed by CEBAA’s association manager, Katheen Chiras, at a guest appearance on the Consumers Real Estate radio program this Saturday November 6, 2021. The show airs between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. on KHOW630.

The guide includes the following checklists that help home buyers assess: 1) reasons for buying a home 2) support networks 3) advantages of different types of property 4) homebuyer needs verses wants and 5) agent representation.

The guide may be found at: https://buyeragentsearch.com/buyers-agents-home-buying-checklists/.

Interested parties may visit https://homebuyerscolorado.org/find-buyers-agent to see the many resources offered to buyers hoping to purchase in Colorado.

The guide is a handy resource for first-time homebuyers, who are struggling to find the most efficient way to navigate the current strong seller’s market in Colorado and elsewhere. According to the weekly radio show, home prices have remained steady over the past few weeks, after many months of escalating prices. The median price of a single-family home in Denver is over $600,000 and the median price in Colorado Springs at typically about $100,000 to $150,000 less The number of houses that buyers and their agents are putting under contract was consistent from the first of August to the end of July.

Some people need to sell in order to buy, so the guide also includes effective ways of interviewing both buyer agents and seller agents. CEBAA has an inquiry form which allows potential home buyers to have immediate access to a list of qualified exclusive and accredited buyer agents. The markets analyzed include Colorado Springs and Denver.

The guide makes it apparent that one of the most important attributes of a buyer’s agent is negotiation skills, and for seller’s agents the main attribute is marketing skills. It is recommended that a real estate agent have at least 3 to 5 years of experience to be qualified. Additionally, both buyers and sellers also may wish to assess the agent’s designations, education, experience, and skills.

The guide also highlights the best timeline to buy or sell real estate. Statistically, May and June are the times that most homes are getting under contract. However, December is an excellent month for buying because in Colorado sellers are typically more willing to negotiate on price in this cold winter month. On the other hand, the guide also points out the fact that every home buyer and seller should only buy and sell when it is the right time for them.

The website posts the experience of a recent home buyer who used a CEBAA agent: “He took the extra time, the extra work, to help us find the 100% perfect house. We have a better house with a better neighborhood and better schools.”

The Colorado association has agent members who do not list property, called exclusive buyer agents. The association also has affiliated fiduciary agents who are vetted and reviewed by the association.

There are also many home buying or selling tips found on its website, and as well as linked access to the National Buyers Agent Association website located at https://BuyerAgentSearch.com/.

News Source: Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association