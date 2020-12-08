DENVER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doctors of optometry across Colorado, 2020 Eyes Colorado, and the Colorado Optometric Association (COA) are addressing nutrition and eye health in the December awareness theme Eating Your Way to Better Eye Health.

This holiday season Coloradan’s can eat their way to better eye health by simply incorporating nutrient dense foods. Optometrists know that good eye health often starts with nutrition.

If an individual is nutritionally lacking in one area, it can create a snowball effect of health issues. “We can use nutrition to improve our eye health on a daily basis by choosing optimal foods to support our eyes. We can even incorporate these choices throughout the holiday season without skipping our holiday favorites. Remember moderation is key!” says Dr. Tom Cruse, Colorado Optometric Association Board President.

Colorado doctors of optometry agree that you should aim for eye health nutrition such as Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Zinc, Copper and Vitamins A, C, E & K.

View full story here and the key nutritional recommendations from optometrists: https://2020eyescolorado.org/holiday-edition-eating-your-way-to-good-eye-health/..

Learn about these four nutritional areas that can improve eye health:

Reducing Inflammation with Cruciferous Vegetables

Harnessing the Power of Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Carotenoids and Vitamin A: Allies for Eye Health

THE Omega-3 Fatty Acids!

About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):

The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association. COA has also launched a public health campaign called 2020 Eyes Colorado – http://2020eyescolorado.org/.

Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients’ best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit http://www.visioncare.org/ or call 303-863-9778.

News Source: Colorado Optometric Association