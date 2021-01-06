AMARILLO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Airport officials at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport today unveiled the Airport’s new corporate image piece “Taking Flight, Experience Amarillo.” The new corporate image piece is the latest in the Airport’s on-going aviation and non-aviation business development initiative in conjunction with its community partnership, Taking Flight – Amarillo.

This development campaign is simply an expansion of the intense level of transportation and aviation manufacturing activity already existing in Amarillo, just more focused. The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has hundreds of acres of prime real-estate that can serve both aviation and non-aviation business needs. The real estate opportunities at the Airport are supported by very strong and successful private/public partnerships within the City of Amarillo.

Michael Conner, Director of Aviation, commented, “At the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, we take partnerships seriously and realize that positive relationships and creative thinking help to build economic engines that stand the test of time.”

Conner went on to say, “Our mission with our enhanced development portfolio of partnership programs is in solidifying Amarillo as a significant location in the supply chain for aviation and other industries as well.”

A key customer-focused aspect of the “Taking Flight, Experience Amarillo” initiative is the creation of the Taking Flight, Experience Amarillo Leadership Team. The Leadership Team is comprised of prominent business leaders who are leading experts in their various fields and who have volunteered their time and expertise to assist companies who express interest in Amarillo.

The areas of expertise of the Leadership Team include; economic incentives, financial services – liquidity issues & programs, Amarillo labor force education & counseling, understanding the supply chain distribution in Amarillo and maintenance and repair operations (MRO) currently at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

As many business owners are considering moving away from megaplex cities where congestion and overcrowding make it difficult to get around and where taxes are restricting business opportunities, the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and the City of Amarillo offer an alternative location in the middle of the country…on a major interstate highway…with friendly people…in a State with no income tax…where city and local leaders really care…and assets and resources abound to help make businesses dreams a reality.

Amarillo is a progressive and business-friendly city that is committed to providing a high quality of life for its residents and to providing an environment where businesses can succeed. As a progressive airport in a growing city, the Airport’s resources are positioned to help identify business incentives.

Additionally, our Economic Development Corporation has an excellent history of helping businesses of all sizes expand and relocate to Amarillo. The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has opportunities available with airfield access as well as on-airport business park access (with or without rail access). The multi-modal capabilities are endless.

For a complete understanding of what makes Amarillo a unique opportunity for business development at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, click on this link https://www.fly-ama.com/business-info/partner-connections to download an electronic copy of “Taking Flight. Experience Amarillo.”

In addition, for a free link to a brief video highlighting the development opportunities or for someone from the Taking Flight, Experience Amarillo business development team to contact interested businesses directly, please e-mail Michael Conner, Director of Aviation at michael.conner@amarillo.gov.

Learn more about Amarillo: Learn more about Amarillo: https://www.fly-ama.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Conner, Executive Director

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

Michael.conner@amarillo.gov

Phone: 1.806.335.1671

News Source: Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport