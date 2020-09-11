LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Good Heart Catering in Los Angeles is excited to welcome back those slowly returning to offices and film productions in Los Angeles.

In preparation for the return of Southern California’s workforce, Good Heart Catering has been working with select clients on a new menu to help solve the problem of keeping to social distancing guidelines while still energizing staff with nutritious meals.

Founder Jon Toktas comments that, “Since the beginning of the shutdown, we’ve been getting requests from large and small employers for solutions that can help keep their employees well-fed and safe.

“The primary concern by management is having employees leaving the building multiple times a day and coming back with an increased chance of exposure.

“On film production sets, the concern is over shared catering stations, which have been a mainstay of productions in the past.

“In the near term, we recommend our individually packaged meals to avoid the crowded catering buffet lines during shoots.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Good Heart Catering has been working with select clients on a new menu to help solve the problem of keeping to social distancing guidelines in film/TV production environment.

Good Heart Catering’s all-in-one solution of delivering boxed breakfast or lunch, tailored individually to each employee, solves the problem.

By cooking and delivering meals using in house staff in a central kitchen, they can limit the number of people involved in the preparation and delivery of the meals. Reducing the number of touchpoints and exposure.

For organizations with in-house cafeterias that have been closed and non-returning due to cost concerns, Good Heart Catering’s individually packaged meals can be a single vendor replacement to take advantage of the new menu for daily service.

Delicious, healthy, and individually packed meals include new items such as crusted salmon and spinach, anca beef and asparagus, falafel rabble, and more. These new menu items are in addition to their existing menu of boxed sandwich lunches and individually boxed breakfast offerings.

The full line of new items can be viewed on their website: https://goodheartcatering.com/r/63J

For more information please visit https://Goodheartcatering.com

About Good Heart Catering:

Good Heart Catering is a Los Angeles based caterer founded in 2016 with the goal of being a dedicated, corporate, and event caterer for employers in Los Angeles. Since their founding in 2016 Good Heart Catering has served LA’s top employers with consistent and delicious service. With the help of those clients, Good Heart Catering has donated over 8000 meals to the LA Food Bank and makes it a part of its mission to make sure everyone has a chance to nutritious meals. To read more click https://goodheartcatering.com/r/ckd

