RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has added Raydiant as their latest Strategic Solutions Partner (SSP). CSG’s SSP program is designed to integrate companies with specific areas of expertise with CSG’s channel offerings in order to maximize the customer’s experience and satisfaction.

Raydiant, a California-based corporation, is a national leader in commercial digital signage hardware and related services. The solutions they offer allow customers to manage an infinite number of screens from one centralized location with turnkey hardware and software. In their SSP relationship, CSG and Raydiant will work hand-in-hand to deliver the hardware, software, installation, ongoing support, and 5G/LTE connectivity that customers need to fully-implement full-scale digital signage deployments.

“This is just an outstanding opportunity for both of us,” said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG, “Raydiant is a great company with an extremely positive culture and a truly outstanding product that we are very excited to show our customers.”

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, commented, “Our new partnership with CSG is a phenomenal integration that brings together our strengths and theirs. CSG has shown us that there is a huge customer demand in their channels for Raydiant’s solutions. To fulfill this demand, we’re coming together to offer solutions that will take their customers from an idea to a completed deployment. For us, this is truly an exciting partnership.”

“Think of the system that we will bring to market as a turnkey digital signage network,” said Kyle Evans, Chief Business Development Officer at CSG. “The demand for digital signage is continuing to grow and will only accelerate with the winding down of the pandemic. With Raydiant, we are able to offer their products combined with our connectivity solutions, national installation abilities, and ongoing support services to offer a seamless and complete customer experience.”

CSG is extremely bullish on their ability to scale these products. They see demand for digital signage not only growing but doing so specifically with enterprise-level customers who will need coast-to-coast implementations and solutions management. “Bottom line is that this is where CSG really shines,” said Pittman, “We have the customer base that needs these solutions and we are able to match that with our ability to assure proper connectivity, manage coordinated national rollouts, and assure that the technology functions as designed.”

About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients. Learn more at http://www.connectedsolutionsgroup.com.

