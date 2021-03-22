NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Executive Producers Eric Conte and Dan Weinreich of Content.23 Media, Inc. return to produce the global media industry event, the IAB 2021 NewFronts.

In producing this year’s NewFronts, Content.23 Media will leverage its best-in-class live production skills and industry-leading live video production technology to deliver an amazing four-day live stream event.

The IAB 2021 NewFronts will be held virtually May 3-6, 2021. Digital, streaming, and linear video creators/publishers are invited to participate. The event, which drew more than 14,000 brands and media buyers last year, will be live-streamed for buy-side attendees.

IAB’s 2021 NewFronts will take place in the context of IAB’s cross-industry campaign, part of the IAB Media Center, which aligns the companies and leaders whose products, services, and relationships define the current advertising marketplace around a consistent set of principles, standards, practices, and – where applicable – products and technologies.

“We are thrilled to return as exclusive production partners for the IAB 2021 NewFronts, and partner with such amazing brands on this global event to help shape the future of our industry,” says President and Executive Producer Eric Conte. Though the pandemic has put many industries and businesses at a standstill, Content.23 has continued to grow as people look towards media and content creation to connect with others and their audiences.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Content.23 Media, Inc. has successfully pivoted to virtual events, pioneering multiple industry-leading techniques for innovative content. This includes creating new formats and helping to raise millions of dollars for those impacted by the pandemic.

Content.23 will continue to follow local and CDC guidance, all while delivering best-in-class production services. Content.23 Media, Inc was nominated in the Livestream Event category at the Vimeo Festival & Awards for the 2020 IAB NewFronts.

About Content.23 Media, Inc

Founded by Eric Conte in 2012, Content.23 Media, Inc is a full-service production company specializing in digital media, live streams, branded content, music specials, and award shows. Eric Conte and Dan Weinreich are proud to have delivered groundbreaking projects for many Fortune 500 companies.

You can visit our website at (https://www.content23.com/)

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

