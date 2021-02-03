CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- HG Doctors recently added a third location to its family of healthcare practices – Coral Springs Medical & Dental. Its one-stop approach to healthcare services is a driving force behind its expansion. This new facility offers primary care/family medicine, geriatrics, senior activities, behavioral health, podiatry and dental care – all under one roof.

While many other medical and dental practices have been forced to furlough employees, or worse yet, close their doors during the pandemic, HG Doctors is bucking that trend and is excited to welcome patients into its brand new, state-of-the-art, 10,000 square-foot facility.

“Primary care doctors play an even more important role now as many people in need of medical care are hesitant to go to the hospital for fear of contracting COVID-19,” Randy Kirshbaum, COO, HG Doctors, says.

Staff shortages are also affecting access to healthcare. In fact, the American Medical Association writes that, “when shortages of critical resources can’t be overcome in the near-term, and acceptable workarounds can’t be engineered, excruciating decisions will have to be made about who will have access to what care.”

People in South Florida can rest assured that they will continue to have access to world-class medical and dental healthcare. They can also feel confident in receiving these services as Coral Springs Medical and Dental is employing COVID-19 precautions and using hospital-grade disinfectants and all necessary PPE.

“Strong patient retention is at the heart of our continued growth,” Kirshbaum says. “Having multiple medical and dental services all under one roof, gives us a unique approach to healthcare. Our doctors work collaboratively to ensure our patients have high-quality, cost-effective medical and dental care.”

It’s important to note that the pandemic has added a level of stress to many people’s lives that has placed mental health in the spotlight too. So, a facility that caters to both is not only convenient, but often necessary. This location also boasts a senior activity center for people 65 and older. It offers a variety of activities and wellness programs such as SilverSneakers®, chair yoga, meditation classes, arts and crafts and much more.

“We’re here for the community now and in the future, especially for our senior population,” Kirshbaum says. “We see patients who are 18 and older and have a special focus on those with Medicare and Humana/CarePlus Medicare Advantage plans. It’s our turn to give back.”

Its motto: “Our patients are our family,” embodies HG Doctors’ ideals, which has guided it for more than 40 years.

Coral Springs Medical & Dental offers same-day appointments, has an onsite lab, onsite x-ray and accepts most major insurance plans.

HG Doctors has two other South Florida facilities in Hallandale Beach (Hallandale Medical Center) and Delray Beach (Delray Medical and Dental). All of its physicians are licensed and board-certified.

For more information: https://www.coralspringsmedicaldental.com

About HG Doctors

Since being founded in 1979 by Dr. Hernando Giraldo, HG Doctors, has provided care to patients in the South Florida area. Its world-class medical and dental centers all offer a unique “one-stop-care” approach. It’s clearly changing the landscape of medical and dental practices.

