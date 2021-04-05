BLUE BELL, Pa., April 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As COVID-19 lingers on, management teams across the country are struggling to find effective ways to keep their workforce safe and healthy while also keeping productivity levels up. Wellness Coaches offers a comprehensive look into an overlooked workforce demographic in their new whitepaper, “Smoking Cessation During a Pandemic: A look at the medical and financial costs of smoking for people and organizations.”

“Businesses have been focused on creating a blanket approach for all employees regarding coronavirus prevention and stress management,” says Justin Thomas, Wellness Coaches’ Chief Operating Officer. “Companies may not realize that smoking employees are a higher risk population than non-smoking employees and require a different approach, including a specialized plan for long-term health.”

A study of young adults aged 13-24 showed that those who have ever used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than people who do not use tobacco products. Dual users of cigarettes and e-cigarettes were nearly seven times more likely to contract the virus.

Thomas explains further, “The goal of our findings is to help employers better understand the needs of their smoking employee population, what the increased health risks mean to their workforce and organization, and what they can do to help.”

The “Smoking Cessation During a Pandemic” whitepaper draws on Wellness Coaches’ over 20 years of experience in corporate health and wellness as well as data from the country’s leading health organizations.

Top takeaways include:

The many ways smoking negatively affects the emotional, physical, and financial health of the workforce

Direct and indirect costs of smoking to organizations

Recent studies linking smoking to elevated risks of contracting COVID-19

The challenges of attempting smoking cessation in a high-stress environment

Tools and approaches to smoking cessation programs in a pandemic

Download “Smoking Cessation During a Pandemic: A look at the medical and financial costs of smoking for people and organizations” (PDF): https://wellnesscoachesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/WC_SmokingCessation_WhitePaper.pdf

About Wellness Coaches:

Since 2002, Wellness Coaches has delivered proven results and high ROI through personalized support and company-wide health and wellness programs. As one of the largest and most experienced wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention coaching providers in the workplace, their expertise has allowed Wellness Coaches to pivot quickly in response to COVID-19. Services now include virtual wellness coaching and nutritional counseling and a holistic approach for businesses to survive and thrive during COVID-19 with vaccine administration, testing, temperature screenings, and onsite compliance officers and nurses.

Learn more at https://wellnesscoachesusa.com/, and on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

