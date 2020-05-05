BRAMBLETON, Va., May 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Costa Dentistry is re-opening our doors on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after implementing strict new safety protocols and state of the art technology.



Our award-winning dental practice was closed for more than six weeks after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam shut down non-essential businesses. Now that Gov. Northam has given dentists the green-light to re-open, Costa Dentistry is sparing no expense to set the tone for other businesses and to protect our staff and patients.

All Costa Dentistry employees were tested for COVID-19 before returning to work and each location was equipped with FDA approved, NASA endorsed Air Scrubber filters directly into the HVAC ducts. AirDoctor standalone air filters were placed in every room of the practice and a new piece of suctioning equipment called Isolite will be used on all patients to reduce over 90% of airborne dental aerosols.

Patients will be asked to check-in for their appointments through a “curbside waiting room” where they will remain in their car until they are ready to be escorted to their treatment suite. Hand sanitizer and a prescription mouth rinse will be required before any appointment can begin.

Dr. Shane Costa, owner of Costa Dentistry stated “We have taken every possible precaution to ensure that we are providing a safe space for dental care. No stone was left unturned when we created our new safety protocols.”

Costa Dentistry is an award-winning, patient-focused dental practice in Brambleton and Great Falls, Virginia. Learn more at: https://www.costasmiles.com/

