Emmy® award-winning director Chad Crawford has teamed up with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to show how homeowners can create a landscape that is more in tune with Florida’s natural environment using the 9 Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles including Right Plant Right Place and techniques for protecting water quality and quantity. “Most people want an environmentally-friendly yard, they just don’t quite know how to go about doing it,” says Crawford. “Well, this series is going to show you how to do it step-by-step.”

“Flip My Florida Yard” will be filmed in ten different locations throughout Florida, including areas near Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Orlando. They want to showcase a wide variety of landscape settings, including small urban developments, waterfront residences, and neighborhoods with strict HOAs.

Are you a Florida resident and interested in having your yard flipped? Visit our website at FlipMyFloridaYard.com to apply today. There is no cost to participate. Also be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming air times in your area.

About Crawford Entertainment:

Crawford Entertainment produces nationally-syndicated television programs and Emmy® award-winning original television series, including “how to Do florida” and “The Outsiders Club.” “Flip My Florida Yard” will air on television stations across Florida and will stream on Discover Florida Channel® in the spring of 2021.

More information: https://www.crawfordentertainment.tv/

Casting Call Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/DrHwfGzP-3s

