CUB and Capstone Logistics are collaborating to bring grocery and liquor deliveries to Minnesota residents. Capstone is currently deploying 300 independent contractors to 80 grocery stores and 27 wine and liquor stores.



CUB selected Capstone because of its cost-saving delivery model, powered by its proprietary MileZero platform. The technology optimizes route planning and synchronizes deliveries to multiple store customers, creating efficiencies and reducing costs. Delivery information is shared in real-time with the consumer and CUB through a white-labeled app.

“Today’s consumer is busier than ever, and they shouldn’t be treated differently if they can’t find time to purchase their groceries physically in one of our stores. Our new online grocery pickup and delivery experience allows us to better deliver on our My CUB, My Way promise, giving customers who shop at CUB access to the same benefits and experience whether they prefer shopping in our stores or online through curbside pickup or home delivery,” said Chad Bersie, director of e-commerce at CUB.

“Our grocery delivery solution provides the technology and logistics execution retailers need to offer omnichannel fulfillment,” said Jon Rydel, EVP of Capstone’s Last Mile division. “As online grocery sales continue to skyrocket, improving service needs to be a priority; and with Capstone Last Mile, retailers can offer their own branded solution that improves the total customer experience.”

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributors, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.

