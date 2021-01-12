POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is proud to announce they raised $39,000 for local charities during their 15th Annual Holiday Fundraising Program. The Pompano Beach-based general contractor provided over $5,000 worth of gifts for Toys for Tots to distribute and delivered checks to esteemed nonprofits including Rebuilding Together Broward, Feeding South Florida, Kappa Foundation, Best Buddies and CASA. Current Builders established a foundation in 2005 to increase their community involvement, and to date they have donated almost $300,000 to benefit deserving nonprofit organizations.



PHOTO CAPTION: Current Builders team with representatives from Best Buddies and Toys for Tots.

“We are very grateful to our employees and our valued business partners who contributed to our holiday fundraising program,” said Michael C. Taylor, CEO & President. “2020 was a difficult year for so many, but the nonprofits we support have the ability to change lives for the better. We are very proud of the accomplishments of these organizations, and we are honored to support their missions through this campaign.”

When the Marines from Toys for Tots arrived at Current Builders they were greeted with box-loads of toys, games and dolls to delight children in the community. It took several mini-van trips for the nonprofit to clear all the gifts out of the construction company’s lobby.

Rebuilding Broward Together has benefitted from a close relationship with Current Builders through the years as they have partnered on extensive projects refurbishing homes for local low- income residents and veterans. This holiday season, Robin Martin, the nonprofit’s Executive Director visited Current Builders to pick up a $5,000 check to support the cause.

Best Buddies’ Area Director Tricia Williams and State Ambassador Ryan Hoffman also came by to pick up a check for $5,000 to support their initiative which offers multiple programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In addition, Current Builders provided $2,500 checks to Feeding South Florida and the Kappa Foundation of Pompano Beach. CASA, a domestic violence center in Pinellas County also benefitted with a toy donation in the amount of $1,500. The remaining funds will be donated to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, which will take place in April and raises funds for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 Million and specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

