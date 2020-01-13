POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com), a general contractor based in Pompano Beach, today announced three key additions to its management team. Deborah Hampton joins the firm as the Risk and Safety Director, a newly expanded role and the first woman to hold the position in the company’s 47-year history.



PHOTO CAPTION: (L-R) Deborah Hampton, Axel Bacares, and Goran Ljustina.

Goran Ljustina has been named Vice President of Construction overseeing projects in the Miami-Dade region, and Axel Bacares has been appointed Human Resources Manager. These additions to the team will support Current Builders’ continued growth as one of Florida’s leading construction companies.

“As Current Builders continues to expand in both the east coast and west coast Florida markets, we have sought outstanding new members to facilitate our long-term growth goals,” said Michael Taylor, President of Current Builders. “Deborah, Goran and Axel each possess superior skill sets, tremendous leadership qualities and an innate desire to mentor the next generation. We are delighted to welcome them to our firm.”

Advancing the role of women in construction has always been an important part of Current Builders’ company culture. With the addition of Deborah Hampton as the firm’s Risk and Safety Director, she becomes one of the company’s highest profile team members, overseeing risk management, occupational health, safety and environmental programs and compliance.

Hampton, most recently served as the Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability Director for Odebrecht Construction in Miami. During her ten years with that firm, she coordinated safety and health program assessments, including the development of health and safety policies, hazard analysis, root cause investigations, procedures and campaigns, formation and implementation of Crisis Management programs, and conducted various OSHA and Environmental training.

A proven innovator and results-oriented professional, Hampton is enthusiastic about establishing the footprint for this enhanced new position at Current Builders.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” stated Hampton. “Current Builders is one of the most respected general contractors in the state, and I am looking forward to working with the firm to continue their excellent track record in this realm.”

Goran Ljustina returns to Current Builders after several years as the Division Manager/SPM for Coastal Construction. With over 30 years of design and construction management experience, his new role as Vice President of Construction with Current Builders will have him overseeing projects in the Miami-Dade region.

“With my experience in architecture and owner representation, coupled with construction management, I can see a project from every perspective,” said Ljustina. “I am thrilled to be working at Current Builders once again especially in this rapidly expanding region.”

Axel Bacares takes on the role as Current Builders Human Resources Manager after serving several years in the same position for Mile Marker Industries. As an expert with data, regulations, compliance, performance management, training, conflict resolution, retention, and processes, Bacares is excited to immerse himself in the construction realm.

“A construction company faces many unique HR challenges,” said Bacares. “As Current Builders continues to expand its workforce, I am excited to establish the protocols that will help us attract and retain the best candidates.”

For more information about Current Builders please visit http://www.currentbuilders.com/

About Current Builders

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $200 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects.

