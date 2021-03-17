DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Currie Sowards Aguila Architects (www.csa-architects.com) recently announced the appointment of two new Principals, Keith Beal and José “JJ” Jaramillo, AIA, LEED AP. Seasoned professionals active in the South Florida region for nearly three decades, Beal and Jaramillo joined the award-winning firm in 2017 as Senior Project Managers and quickly impressed the lead Principals with their creativity, technical skills and leadership qualities.

“This is a very exciting time for the firm as we continue to build CSAA based upon the core values of design excellence and service which have defined our reputation for over 50 years,” said Jess Sowards, AIA and CSAA Principal. “We are proud to include Keith and JJ as trusted stewards of our firm and look forward to their continued contribution to the growth of our portfolio.”

Keith Beal has 29 years of project experience in restaurant design and general construction, in addition to having a strong background in advanced computer skills including work in 3-D environments. During his tenure with CSAA, he has been focused on key projects including the Monroe County Courthouse and the Delray Beach Hampton Inn.

Jose “JJ” Jaramillo has 24 years of project experience designing buildings in both the public and private sectors of varied size and scope including a significant portfolio of office/industrial/warehouse projects. He is the Senior Project Manager for the Maltz Jupiter Theatre renovation project and the St. Gregory’s Church Master Plan.

“Watching employees ascend to the ownership level is very satisfying,” stated José Aguila, AIA and CSAA Principal. “Jess and I feel very fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented team to work with as we expand the firm’s legacy.”

About CSAA:

Established in 1969, Currie Sowards Aguila Architects (CSAA) is a visionary firm, having designed and master-planned public and private projects throughout South Florida including the catalyst of the city of Delray Beach’s revitalization, the Old School Square Cultural Arts Complex. A drive, walk, or bike through communities around the tri-county region and the Florida Keys offers a snapshot of the firm’s architectural portfolio including civic centers, fire rescue stations, parks, community clubhouses, hotels, restaurants and theatres. These projects are the cornerstone of the organization, where creating special and sustainable public spaces and venues for the community’s enjoyment, coupled with functional and fiscally sound design, remains their first priority.

CSAA has been recognized for more than fifty years as a highly respected team of professionals, whose vision for communities continues to serve as the inspiration of their practice. Honored with more than 65 building and planning design awards, in 2000, CSAA was presented with the Firm of the Year Award by the Florida American Institute of Architects. But beyond these accolades, what has defined the firm’s legacy is the contribution CSAA has made within the local community, “giving back, by design and service.”

News Source: Currie Sowards Aguila Architects