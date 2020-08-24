NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, the software company specializing in professional recovery tools, has announced the release of DataNumen DWG Recovery 1.8. It swiftly restores corrupt AutoCAD drawing files, supports batch processing, and demonstrates the best average recovery rate (81.1%) as compared to the competitors. The new version supports all AutoCAD .DWG formats, from R14 to 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: DataNumen DWG Recovery software.

AutoCAD is a computer-aided design tool that is used worldwide by architects, drafters, engineers, and designers. However, drawing files (.DWG) can easily get corrupt or damaged due to power outages, hardware malfunction, OS problems, etc. It may result in considerable monetary damages and time-consuming efforts to draw the project again — unless one has an effective .DWG recovery solution.

DataNumen DWG Recovery is a time-tested tool with over 10 million users from all over the world. It uses the company’s proprietary technology that ensures quick and effective recovery of .DWG files. Comparative tests have shown that on average DataNumen DWG Recovery restores 81.1% of AutoCAD data, with the average recovery time less than 4 minutes. To put that in context, the recovery rate of the built-in recovery command of AutoCAD is only 7.2%.

In addition to high efficiency, DataNumen DWG Recovery is extremely easy to use. The user just selects a damaged drawing file, specifies the desired output format, and launches the process with the “Start Recovery” button. The progress bar demonstrates the percentage of completion, and when the file is recovered, the user gets a pop-up notification. In case one needs to restore multiple .DWG files, there is Batch Recovery tab.

The updated DataNumen DWG Recovery can handle .DWG files created in any AutoCAD version. The support for AutoCAD 2018-2021 combined with excellent performance make DataNumen DWG Recovery a must-have for all AutoCAD users, data recovery companies, and support centers.

Key Features of DataNumen DWG Recovery:

Recovery of corrupt and damaged .DWG files

Support for AutoCAD R14 to 2021 .DWG files

Recovery of deleted objects in .DWG files

Recovery of .DWG files on corrupted media

Support for batch processing

Context menu integration

Drag & drop support.

Learn more about DataNumen DWG Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/dwg-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen DWG Recovery 1.8 is compatible with Windows Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It supports AutoCAD R14 to 2021 .DWG files. The solution is free for non-commercial use, the cost of a business license starts from 39.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/dwg-recovery/

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/dwg-recovery-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/dwg-recovery/ddwgr.exe

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0824s2p-dn-DWG-Recovery-Now-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: DataNumen DWG Recovery.

News Source: DataNumen