NEW YORK, N.Y., March 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the creator of award-winning data recovery tools, announces the release of the updated version of DataNumen Excel Repair. Apart from the sheer simplicity and high recovery rate, version 3.6 now offers a multilingual user interface: it now supports Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

MS Excel is the de-facto standard for spreadsheet applications: it is used for recording and analyzing numerical data by businesses and individuals all over the world. All in all, there are 750+ million users who employ Excel for accounting, sales, scientific and educational purposes, budgeting, data analysis, and other tasks. Unfortunately, Excel spreadsheets can easily get damaged or corrupt because of such common reasons as power failures, OS errors, malware attacks, etc. What should one do if their important Excel files have become inaccessible?

To prevent the disruption of business processes or the loss of important personal data, it is highly recommended to install a reliable and powerful Excel recovery program — such as DataNumen Excel Repair. It demonstrates the highest average recovery rate due to the use of smart algorithms but does not require any special tech skills to repair corrupt spreadsheets. Besides, if a massive data catastrophe has damaged multiple Excel files, it is possible to restore them all in one go using the batch processing feature.

The newly released DataNumen Excel Repair 3.6 makes data recovery even easier than before. It offers a multilingual interface so that people who do not speak English could choose another widely spoken language: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, or Simplified Chinese. Besides, version 3.6 can automatically check and install upgrades, thus saving the user’s time.

DataNumen Excel Repair 3.6 at a Glance:

* Recovers XLS, XLW, and XLSX files created on PC and Mac;

* Supports all Excel versions from 3 to 2019 and Excel for Office 365;

* Restores all spreadsheet data: contents of cells, formulas, cross-references, standard and custom formats;

* Recovers Excel spreadsheets on corrupted disks, memory cards and other media;

* Performs batch recovery;

* Is localized in 9 European and Asian languages.

Learn more about DataNumen Excel Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/excel-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Excel Repair 3.6 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The demo version can be downloaded for free, the license cost starts from 11.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

