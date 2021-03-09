NEW YORK, N.Y., March 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the creator of top-level data recovery solutions, announces the release of DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery 8.5 — a powerful tool aimed at the repair of PST files of Microsoft Outlook. The new version boasts a multilingual user interface: it is available in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Microsoft Outlook is a widely used solution for personal data management and email communication. It is distributed as a part of MS Office productivity suite and has over 400 million users all over the world. Outlook uses PST files to store the important data on a local hard drive: messages, attachments, calendar appointments, contact lists, etc. Unfortunately, PST files are not reliable and often prone to corruption because of hardware failures, excessively large size, or access over a network. If a corrupt or damaged PST file contains valuable data (be that critical business information or a collection of cherished letters), this may lead to monetary damage or deep frustration.

To prevent such a conundrum, it is highly advisable to install an efficient PST recovery program — for instance, DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery. It employs the same AI-based technology that has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in another PST recovery product — DataNumen Outlook Repair, which has a stunning average recovery rate of 95.7% (to put that in context, the second-best tool reaches only 53.2%).

DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery helps the user with the most challenging situations that involve PST files. It can restore deleted PST tables after the Recycle Bin has been emptied. Moreover, it recovers PST files after permanent deletion, HDD formatting, or repartitioning. The program supports the repair of oversized PST files (up to 16777216 TB) and can perform batch processing.

The latest version 8.5 is localized into ten European and Asian languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. It means that the simple and uncluttered interface of DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery has become even clearer and easier to use.

KEY FEATURES:

– Exhaustive recovery of all PST data: messages, folders, contacts, task lists, etc.

– Repair of deleted PST files after emptying the Recycle Bin, permanently deleted PST files, deleted Outlook messages and other items

– Recovery of oversized PST files and splitting them into several smaller ones

– Retrieval of data from encrypted PST files without having a password

– Repair of PST files on hard drives after formatting or repartitioning, as well as on all kinds of corrupt media

– Support for batch processing

– Intuitive multilingual interface.

Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-drive-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery 8.5 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for evaluation, the cost of a business license starts from 29.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

