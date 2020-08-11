NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug, 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the manufacturer or numerous award-winning recovery solutions, announces the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.1. It seamlessly recovers SQL Server database files with the highest efficiency as of today — its average recovery rate is 92.6%, which is half as much again as the nearest competitor’s result. The new version also boasts the support for large files up to 16 TB and SQL Server 2019.



SQL Server is the most commonly used database management system: large corporations, SMBs and individuals from all over the world choose it as their database platform. However, SQL Server files can easily get corrupt, causing inaccessibility of valuable business data and often entailing considerable financial losses. To prevent such problems, it is reasonable to get a powerful recovery solution in advance, because the built-in tool of SQL Server leaves much to be desired.

DataNumen SQL Recovery retrieves data from corrupt or deleted database files with maximum efficiency. Comparative tests have shown that this solution has the highest recovery rate among the 12 most popular tools in the software market — 92.6% (the second-best result is 63.24%). Besides, DataNumen SQL Recovery supports batch recovery and successfully handles large databases up to 16TB, which is especially important for businesses. The recovery takes about several hours thanks to the proprietary technology that accelerates the process.

Ease of use is another strong point of DataNumen SQL Recovery. The interface of the program is uncluttered and user-friendly, and the whole procedure is very simple. The user just selects the corrupt .MDF file, clicks the “Start Recovery” button and watches the progress bar. Once the file is repaired, the user gets a pop-up message and can access the database.

The newly released version 5.1 extends the recovery capabilities of DataNumen SQL Recovery by offering the support for SQL Server 2019 files. It means that companies and individuals using the most advanced SQL Server version can now recover its database files with the highest efficiency available in the market.

DataNumen SQL Recovery at a Glance:

Data retrieval from corrupt, damaged, or deleted files;

Support for all data types including XML;

Batch recovery support;

Recovery of large .MDF files (up to 16 TB);

SQL Server 2019 support;

Recovery of database files on corrupted media;

Context menu integration, drag & drop support.

Learn more about DataNumen SQL Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen SQL Recovery is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It supports SQL Server 2005, 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. The program is free for personal, non-commercial use. The cost of a business license starts from 69.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Video: https://youtu.be/1x4lUCl4vMg

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/dsr.exe

