NEW YORK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company announces the new version of its multilingual SQL repair solution that retrieves maximum data from damaged MDF and NDF files. In addition to the main functions, DataNumen SQL Recovery 6 can now remember database connection settings, recover primary keys and the nullable property of a column.

Microsoft SQL Server is one of the most popular relational database management systems: large corporations and SMBs use it to store and retrieve valuable business data — information on transactions, manufacturing, logistics, personnel, etc. Unfortunately, MDF and NDF data files used by MS SQL Server can easily get damaged or corrupt, making the database information inaccessible. It is advisable to have a reliable SQL recovery tool at hand because backup files sometimes get damaged, too.

DataNumen SQL Recovery is a multilingual solution based on smart algorithms: it performs thorough byte-by-byte analysis to recover maximum data. The program restores the structure and the data of the tables, recovers deleted records, views, indexes, rules, triggers, defaults, scalar functions, stored procedures, and much more. It can even recover encrypted objects without any password. As compared to the competing programs, DataNumen SQL Recovery has the highest average recovery rate of 92.6%, while the second place is only 63.2%.

The new version of the program offers smoother operation and enriched functionality. It can now remember database connection settings, so the user does not have to configure them after recovery. Besides, the retrieved data includes the nullable property of a column and primary keys (the previous versions could not restore them).

DataNumen SQL Recovery at a glance:

recovers corrupt, damaged, and accidentally deleted MDF and NDF files

supports all versions of MS SQL Server

retrieves the table structure and all the data types including XML

performs batch recovery

repairs large files up to 16 TB

recovers data files on VM disks, ISO images, etc.

Learn more about DataNumen SQL Recovery at https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen SQL Recovery 6.0 runs under Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It supports SQL Server versions from 2005 to 2019. The free evaluation version is available at the product page, the license price starts from 69.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

