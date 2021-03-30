NEW YORK, N.Y., March 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –DataNumen company, the creator of multiple award-winning data recovery tools, releases the new version of DataNumen Word Repair. In addition to the comprehensive AI-driven recovery of DOC and DOCX data, DataNumen Word Repair 4.2 offers the user interface in nine more languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

MS Word is probably the most well-known and the most widely used program among word processors. It is distributed as a part of the Microsoft Office software suite, as a standalone tool, and also as a part of the Office 365 cloud service. Its DOC and DOCX formats are used by more than a billion users — from individuals and SMBs to global corporations — to store business, scientific, educational, and personal data. However, Word documents can easily get corrupt or damaged, making the data inaccessible. What can be done about it?

To quickly restore important text data after virus attacks, OS errors, or hardware failures, it is recommended to get a reliable recovery tool, such as DataNumen Word Repair. It restores as much data as possible: not only text contents but also tables, styles, illustrations, hyperlinks, and other elements. If a data disaster has affected multiple files, all of them can be recovered in one go with the help of the batch processing feature.

The efficiency of DataNumen Word Repair is ensured by AI algorithms that meticulously scan the inaccessible file and recover more data than competing products. According to the results of the comparative tests (*NOTE 1), DataNumen Word Repair has an average recovery rate of 92.8%, while the nearest competitor reaches only 67.8%.

The interface of DataNumen Word Repair is extremely simple and intuitive. But the new version has become even easier to use: the UI is now available in nine European and Asian languages. It means that those who speak Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will be able to enjoy the interface in their native language.

Key Features of DataNumen Word Repair:

– Recovers all formats of MS Word and Word for Office 365 files;

– Supports documents created by Word for Windows and Mac;

– Restores text, pictures, links, and formatting in Word documents;

– Recovers temporary Word files;

– Handles Word documents on corrupted disks, flash drives, and other media;

– Performs batch processing;

– Automatically upgrades to the latest version;

– Has a multilingual interface.

Learn more about DataNumen Word Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Word Repair 4.2 runs on Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for download, the license price starts from 11.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

LINKS:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/dwordr.exe

CITATIONS:

Note 1: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair-compare/

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/sf6p3kaWdH0

*YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DataNumen/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0330s2p-dn-word-42-300dpi.jpg

News Source: DataNumen