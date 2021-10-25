NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After, Inc., the global leader in Warranty Services since 2005, just announced that Dawn Taylor will be joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Dawn brings more than 27 years of warranty and service contract experience, serving as President of Centricity for the last 9 years. Her background and experience will be instrumental in leading the expansion of After, Inc.’s Warranty Services business, and its newly launched QuickSuite Platform.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dawn Taylor joins After, Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the After, Inc. team for many years and have been an admirer of their innovative products,” said Dawn. “I am looking forward to joining a great team and continuing to grow and expand our offerings in the market.”

In 2016, Dawn was named a Finalist for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “Businesswoman of the Year” Award. She’s also won a Bronze Stevie Award for “Female Executive of the Year in Consumer Services” and in 2019 was recognized as one of Dealerscope’s most Powerful Women in Consumer Technology.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that Dawn agreed to join After, Inc. at this stage of our development,” said Nate Baldwin, CEO of After, Inc. “Not only does Dawn know the warranty and service contract market inside and out, but her business acumen will help us drive new subscribers for our new QuickSuite® portfolio of products.”

About After, Inc.

After, Inc. (afterinc.com) is a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry. Since 2005, After, Inc. has been partnering with some of the world’s top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue and profit opportunities. After just recently launched its SaaS platform, QuickSuite, with a portfolio of products to help manufacturers, retailers, and ecommerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and lifetime revenue after the point of sale.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings Group, a financial services distribution company. It includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

Learn more at: https://www.afterinc.com/

