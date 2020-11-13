HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Derry Township School District (DTSD) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district’s cloud-hosted Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System (SIS), Synergy MTSS, Synergy Assessment, and Synergy Special Education. Derry Township, an award-winning school district, serves approximately 3,500 students across five schools in South Central Pennsylvania.



Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem that will help DTSD streamline processes and boost communication and collaboration across all sites while providing the real-time performance data needed to improve learning outcomes for students.

DTSD leadership launched a Request for Proposal Process (RFP) to select a new student data management solution when the district’s previous SIS began to lag significantly behind technology trends. After evaluating four solutions against an extensive list of requirements, performing software demonstrations, and checking references, the evaluation team decided unanimously in favor of Synergy.

“The mobile apps were a huge sell,” said David Sweigert, Director of Infrastructure Technology at Derry Township. “Parents and students are our customers, and now we’ll be able to give them a reliable way to look at grades, assignments, absences, the calendar, and all the things they want to see. The available integrations are also really nice, and the reporting tool is much more intuitive than what we’ve had. Getting a favorable review from a nearby regional technology leader, School District of Lancaster, helped tip the scales as well, because they have always been ahead of the curve with their student information system, and we knew they had done their homework.”

“By selecting Synergy Education Platform, Derry Township School District is getting not only a powerful and flexible student data management solution that will grow with their needs, but also, in Edupoint, a partner with a track record of continuous innovation,” said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with DTSD, meeting their real-world needs as we evolve and adapt together to new trends in education and technology.”

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools choose Synergy to support 5 million students in 21 states.

