PAYSON, Ariz., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– DavCon Companies LLC announced that 20 acres of resort living is being developed in the Tonto Basin area. Roosevelt Lake Cottages will feature 140 spaces nestled in the Sonoran Desert of central Arizona and will feature pickle ball courts, a dog park, and hiking paths with opportunities for fishing and water sports at Roosevelt Lake.

The community is being curated for outdoor lovers looking to own their getaway home and will have dedicated spaces for RV rentals through the completion of development.

Roosevelt Lake Cottages is located 30 minutes south of Payson and just over an hour from the Phoenix Metro area. The resort backs up to the Tonto National Forest and offers some of the best outdoor activities in the state, along with a plethora of cultural heritage sites and natural history to explore.

Mike Middleton, property manager and regular Roosevelt Lakes visitor has been making memories in the area for over 30 years. “My family and I have been long-time visitors. We have always enjoyed the simpler life and treasured our time together exploring, hiking and playing on the lake. We were fortunate enough to purchase land and build our ‘escape from the city;’ that’s the dream we want to make possible for others.”

Leading the development is DavCon, a Commercial Developer & General Contractor in the greater Southwest area led by owner David Wakefield. “I have partnered with some really great people to make this happen. The model was to create ‘resort-like living’ without resort prices and create a safe environment with a true sense of community. Ultimately, this project is meant to offer affordable recreational homes to escape the big city and recharge with family and friends.”

The locals in and around Tonto Basin are welcoming. “I have always been treated like a neighbor when engaging with the local businesses,” says Middleton, “it has just about everything you need but still feels like the country-living you want.”

140 spaces are available for reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit https://rooseveltlakecottages.com/

ABOUT DAVCON COMPANIES:

DavCon Companies LLC is a commercial developer serving the Greater Southwest Region and general contractor offering development, design-build, entitlements, and construction management for retail, office, industrial, medical, and restaurants.

