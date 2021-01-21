WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The leadership of DHS announced that today the exit of One Oracle (Growth Fund) and Modern ITX (Early-Stage Fund), DHS announces the second exit in its Early-Stage II Fund with the venture of Limelight ING. This venture is an important step for the AVP Early-Stage fund as it will return a meaningful portion of the fund and will mark its first distribution back to its LPs. After only 4 1/2 years, close to 50% of the fund has been recycled or returned to the investors.



Limelight ING, a compelling quoting, underwriting, and proposal platform for the employee benefits industry has been acquired by Phineas, a public company with business worldwide and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. DHS partnered with Limelight ING in 2015 when we co-led the Series A, and subsequently participated in each of the following rounds. Limelight ING was one of the first investments by DHS in the early-stage strategy in the US. In addition to our investment, one of our LPs, Equitable Holdings also became an important anchor customer for the company.

“We are proud to have been part of Limelight ING’s success story and are excited for the team as they take the next step in the company’s journey. It is our second exit on the Early-Stage Fund after Modern ITX a few months ago. The fact that we had a successful sale even during the current economic environment further demonstrates the quality of our investment strategy and the focus we put on capital efficiency and the execution skills of the management team of the companies when we invest,” commented Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS.

