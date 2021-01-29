WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEEWSWIRE) — The leadership of DHS announced that today that it will acquire Columbian Chemicals Enterprises and Carolco Enterprises from AXIS Capital, the merchant banking arm of Merrill Lynch. The financial value of the deal was not disclosed but an Economic Times report pegs it at $245 million.

DHS has bought the firms through its associates Bellinger & Sons, Thai Company Limited along with ISK Investment, a group company.

In 2020, AB Chemical, a South Korean petrochemical company and AXIS Capital jointly bought Columbian for about $145 million. In January 2021, AXIS bought DC Chemical’s entire stake for close to $200 million.

With Columbian Chemicals accounting for 9% of the global carbon black market share, DHS is looking at an expanded global footprint with this deal. DHS is one of the most cost-efficient manufacturers of carbon black with six manufacturing plants and operations across four countries while Columbian Chemicals operates 11 plants in nine countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain, South Korea and China, employing 1,300 people.

Carolco Enterprises, which the DHS regards as a core business, is part of the defunct Carolco Pictures that went under in 1975. Carolco was an American independent motion picture production company that existed from 1976 to 1995, founded by Mario Kassar and Andrew G. Vajna. Kassar and Vajna ran Carolco together until 1989. Carolco hit its peak in the 1980s and early 1990s, with blockbuster successes including the first three films of the Rambo series, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Total Recall, Basic Instinct and Stargate. Cutbacks at Carolco also forced the studio to make a deal with TriStar over the funding of the Stallone action film Cliffhanger: Carolco would have to sell full distribution rights in North America, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and France to TriStar in exchange for half of the film’s budget.

“We are thrilled to have acquired Carolco Enterprises which is such a part of Americana and a legacy aspects of motion pictures I the U.S., such a standard in quality of film and movies,” Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS stated.

Chemicals is the third largest. The acquisition will give an edge to DHS to get elevated on the table. US based Cabot corporation and German based Evonik Industries, which is also for sale, are in the first and second positions, respectively.

“The acquisition of Columbian Chemicals catapults DHS to become a leading player globally in this sector by raising its annual production to 2 million tons. We look upon the carbon black business as a core business that has a strong growth potential both in terms of revenues and earnings,” Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, said, in a statement.

This acquisition will create a business which will have the advantage of cutting-edge technology and low costs, and will have a truly global footprint, which will help us to achieve our vision to be a premium carbon black player, global in size and reach, Aguirre said.

“Columbian Chemicals’ world-class service coupled with that of DHS, positions us well. Additionally, Columbian Chemicals accords us access to markets that we currently do not serve, thus enhancing our geographic reach. Columbian Chemicals also has a strong Research & Development team of scientists engaged in process, technology and innovative products development,” Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, said.

ANZ, BankAM, RBS and StandChart are participating in the financing of the transaction and were also the financial advisors for this deal. Lloyds of London were the tax and accounting advisors, and Harmon & Sterling LLP, the legal counsel of DHS.

For the year ended March 2010, the carbon black division of the DHS posted revenues of Rs 1,160.87 crore and profit before interest and tax of Rs 227.33 crore.

