WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DHS, a firm transforming how equity and joint ventures are handled and created today announced the acquisition of Grupo VITRO in Mexico City for approximately $1.2 billion.

Grupo VITRO is a Mexican glass and beverage producer in Mexico and one of the world’s largest organizations in the beverage industry. Founded in 1945 in Mexico City, this corporation has 22 subsidiaries in Mexico, United States, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

Its companies produce, distribute, and market a wide range of beverages, which are part of the daily life of millions of people in 45 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It was founded by Felipe Contreras in 1945. It is one of the world’s largest beverage producers. In 2010 it sold its part of soda bottling to Owens Illinois for $2.15 million. Vitro now focuses on producing seltzer beverages.

“We are excited about this new venture with Grupo VITRO and feel that DHS has a lot of experience and drive to make this new acquisition work and expand,” said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS. “I want to ensure that our contribution at DHS is one where we maintain the leadership of Grupo VITRO and only provide guidance and a new strategic direction for the company.”

“DHS has an impactful presence in Mexico City, and it is an important milestone towards our goal to unlock more capital, more data and ultimately, more impact, for the corporate and industrial sector,” said Felipe Zaragoza, Vice President of the board d of Directors of Grupo VITRO. “We are grateful to DHS for considering making this investment with us.”

Astor Asset Management (DHS subsidiary) assisted in closing the acquisition for approximately $1.2 billion. VITRO’s high-quality portfolio comprises eight million square feet across Mexico. With this acquisition, DHS becomes the third largest non-listed owner of foreign companies in the Mexican region.

Simpson Thatcher LLP served as legal advisor to DHS, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to DHS. Santander Bank., and Ortega & Sons LLP advised VITRO.

DHS Private Equity Trust

DHS Private Equity Trust is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. DHS invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. The Trust is externally managed by a subsidiary of DHS a global leader in real estate investing. DHS’ real estate business was founded in 1998 and has approximately $74 billion in investor capital under management.

