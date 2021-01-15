WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DHS’ Community COVID Coalition will provide culturally relevant communication resources for states to use on social media.

DHS today launched its Community COVID Coalition to support outreach and education for state communication efforts for the COVID-19 response. The coalition, which includes the National Governors Association (NGA) and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), will support state efforts to educate diverse communities about effective public health interventions for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Coalitions involving the public and private sector, as well as the philanthropic community, are proving to be important components of the pandemic response,” said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS. “We know no single entity can do this alone. We are the most effective when we come together to support key aspects of the response.”

States that participate in the coalition will receive targeted, culturally relevant social media resources developed and tested by public health communications experts.

The resources are educational and include information about what contact tracing is, and how contact tracing helps stop the spread of COVID-19; why individuals should participate in contact tracing efforts; and the basics of what individuals should expect if they are contacted. Participating states also receive donated advertising space to use on Facebook platforms to ensure messages are effectively reaching key audiences.

ABOUT DHS Private Equity Trust

DHS Private Equity Trust is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. DHS invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. The Trust is externally managed by a subsidiary of DHS a global leader in real estate investing. DHS’ real estate business was founded in 1998 and has approximately $74 billion in investor capital under management.

ABOUTS DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

