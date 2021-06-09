DENVER, Colo., June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage platform Maxwell just announced the addition of Sadie Gurley as Vice President to its leadership team. Sadie holds over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, most specifically in due diligence and quality control services. Her role at Maxwell will help the company find new opportunities and expand its impact on community lenders across the country.

As Maxwell grows beyond a point-of-sale service, it aims to expand its leadership with strategic, highly experienced hires. Sadie is an integral step towards further enhancing Maxwell’s current services and spearheading new technology that can save time and money in the loan manufacturing process. Because she deeply understands the challenges lending teams face, Sadie is uniquely equipped to identify new avenues that could benefit the more than 250 community lenders who use Maxwell today.

Sadie comes to Maxwell from Digital Risk, where she headed up diligence services. Previously, she served as VP of Mortgage Bond Trading at Goldman Sachs for over 10 years. Sadie holds a B.A. in Economics from Washington State University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

The addition of Sadie comes at a pivotal time of growth for Maxwell. In May of 2020, the company launched its Fulfillment Platform, providing onshore outsourced processing, underwriting, and closing services to help lenders save money and flex with changing market volume. Since its launch, the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform has grown to be a top-three onshore outsourced fulfillment provider in the nation. Meanwhile, Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform has reached over $6 billion in monthly loan volume.

“By welcoming Sadie to the team, Maxwell continues on its journey of innovating game-changing solutions designed for community lenders,” said Brian Simons, Maxwell President. “Community lenders represent a market historically underserved by service providers. Sadie, with her robust industry knowledge and experience, is ideally suited to help our growing leadership team expand the tools and features we offer to help these lenders compete against the industry’s largest players.”

About Maxwell

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to enhance borrower experience, increase efficiency, and improve their economics by intelligently automating workflow through its digital platform and technology-powered services. Hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve thousands of homebuyers every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Since 2017, it has been named one of the most innovative companies in real estate by HousingWire Magazine. Learn more: https://himaxwell.com/

