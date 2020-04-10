FULLERTON, Calif., April 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Standard routine chemical cleaning and sanitizing are not enough to battle the bacteria and viruses found in many hotel environments, says Disinfect Hotels (DisinfectHotels.com). UV-C surface and air treatments can be used as a disinfection measure to combat dangerous pathogens found in many hotel rooms and facilities.



DisinfectHotels.com is dedicated in bringing products, services, training and technologies specializing in the UV-C ultraviolet light disinfection technology. It is a non-chemical approach to disinfection. UV-C light destroys microorganisms, including bacteria, virus, protest, fungus and mold. Ultraviolet disinfection attacks the DNA/RNA of a cell, rendering it unable to reproduce or spread.

The high energy from short wavelength UV-C light is absorbed in the cellular RNA and DNA, damaging nucleic acids and preventing microorganisms from infecting and reproducing.

DisinfectHotels.com is committed to bringing disinfection products, services, technologies and the training to hotel maintenance and housekeeping departments that, up until now, have been exclusively utilized in hospitals, surgery rooms and other healthcare facilities to hotels using UV-C ultraviolet light technology.

Simple cleaning and sanitizing will not be enough. “Disinfecting of hotels like hospitals and healthcare facilities will be the new norm going forward,” said Sabir S. Jaffer, Co-Founder of Disinfect Hotels.

For additional information and details regarding acquiring the products and training for your hotel facilities to implement routine disinfecting processes, please visit https://disinfecthotels.com/ to learn more.

News Source: DisinfectHotels.com