TORRANCE, Calif. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, and Secure Insight, Inc., the leading risk reporting firm for data intelligence on mortgage settlement agents, jointly announced the offering of a centralized training program on remote online notarization (RON) technology and processes. The program establishes a trusted database of notaries that have been fully trained and certified on DocMagic’s industry-leading Total eClose™ platform.

Lenders have a growing need to tap well-qualified eNotarization professionals to work with and ensure deals close smoothly and on time. This new certification program reaches the greatest number of notaries with a working knowledge of DocMagic’s Total eClose solution and is poised to significantly move the adoption needle.

“Ultimately, this partnership creates a better RON process for lenders and borrowers alike, benefiting all users involved in the eClosing process,” says Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “Lenders are operating at maximum capacity right now with an influx of mortgage applications that they must ultimately close on as efficiently as possible amid heavy loan volume. Our new certification process will ensure lenders that RON eClosings will be handled quickly and efficiently by a ready supply of proficient eNotaries.”

Secure Insight has an extensive national database of notaries that can now be easily accessed to locate notarial agents qualified to complete seamless, compliant eClosings using RON technology. By joining forces, DocMagic offers the technology and Secure Insight provides a unique database and individual training for notaries.

“One of the primary challenges in facilitating RON transactions is that lenders are hesitant to entrust the closing process with a notary that may be ill-equipped to effectively perform an eClose transaction,” says Andrew Liput, CEO at Secure Insight. “Teaming with DocMagic allows us to identify properly licensed, experienced and trained professionals whom lenders will feel comfortable leveraging to perform the specialized functions surrounding these unique transactions.”

DocMagic’s Total eClose solution is an award-winning platform that has also been ranked by independent third-party studies as the leading eClosing technology in the mortgage industry. Secure Insight boasts one of the largest databases of closing professionals in the country and now adds a widespread stable of knowledgeable eNotaries, creating a powerful educational foundation that boosts digital mortgage lending competence.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated regulatory compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit http://www.docmagic.com/.

About Secure Insight:

Secure Insight was the first company to offer a standardized risk management process and information database of fully risk-assessed mortgage closing professionals that protects consumers and lenders, reducing fraud and ensuring that federal regulatory requirements are met. Secure Insight monitors tens of thousands of attorneys, title agents escrow officers and notaries nationwide through proprietary SaaS technology and the mortgage industry’s only National Settlement Agent Database. This database is accessed daily as a fraud prevention tool by state and federal banks, mortgage lenders and credit unions throughout the United States. Secure Insight was named one of the Top 50 companies to watch in the Fintech space for 2021 by the Silicon Review, and in 2020 was named one of the Top Financial Security Providers by CFO Technology Magazine. For more information about Secure Insight please visit www.secureinsight.com.

