SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA is hosting their annual Doggy Dash on Saturday, June 5, 2021 – and this year is sure to offer more than just another walk in the park.

Now celebrating its 28th anniversary, the Sacramento SPCA’s Doggy Dash has grown into Northern California’s largest 2K/5K dog walk and pet festival – with a goal this year to raise $150,000 in registrations and donations to support the life-saving programs that help animals and the people who love them in the Sacramento region. Donations from last year’s Doggy Dash helped the Sacramento SPCA provide care to the more than 30,000 animals that entered their doors in 2020.

With restrictions still in place for large group events, the Sacramento SPCA is hosting its largest community event and fundraiser of the year virtually for a second year in a row. “Just because we can’t walk side by side, doesn’t mean we can’t still walk together to save lives,” said Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing & Communications Director.

An estimated 5,000 animal lovers usually gather at William Land Park for this special event each year, with and without their canine companions – to raise funds for animals at the Sacramento SPCA and enjoy pet-friendly vendors, demonstrations, contests, food trucks, beer garden, local entertainment and more!

Pet enthusiasts living far and wide are encouraged to join the Sacramento SPCA on June 5, 2021 from their homes, neighborhoods, parks and trails for the 2k/5k walk and also connect online to share photos and enjoy the event’s live broadcast and pet festival. “By participating in our own communities, people and their dogs (and even cats!) who would not normally be able to participate at William Land Park, can now do so,” added Foster.

The virtual event will be broadcast from the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA at 9 a.m. on June 5, 2021; participants will hear from Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine and GoodDay Sacramento’s Courtney Dempsey as they share how the Sacramento SPCA is helping animals and people in the Sacramento region and beyond, followed by a very special tour through the new Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center before officially kicking-off the 2k/5k walk.

Doggy Dashers are encouraged to share photos and video of them and their dogs walking and participating in the event’s activities throughout the day using the hashtag #SSPCADASH2021.

As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their life-saving work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.

Supporting this year’s Virtual Doggy Dash by walking, sharing, or donating will help Sacramento SPCA continue to give more than shelter to the animals who need it most.

To register for the event or donate to help animals in need, visit https://www.sspca.org/dash.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 129 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

