FREEHOLD, N.J., March 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Alan Nasar, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI), Freehold and Monroe townships, N.J., recently presented an interactive video program to senior students enrolled in the Medical Science Program at Freehold Borough High School. Dr. Nasar tied together the use of innovation and technology with how both are being used to improve orthopedic surgery and the lives of patients.



Dr. Nasar showed the students surgical videos of knee replacement with custom cutting guides, and cartilage transplantation of the knee. An informative question and answer session followed. This type of interactive presentation allows students to learn about orthopedics in an interesting and engaging format and also provides the opportunity for them to speak with a professional surgeon.

“I wanted to give the students concrete visualization of what they could contribute to society in the medical field,” said Dr. Nasar. “I still remember the excitement I felt when I was introduced to biotechnology in engineering school. The first time I sat in on a surgery, I knew I wanted to become an orthopedic surgeon. Now I have an opportunity to blend both surgical procedures and technology for the benefit of my patients in Middlesex and Monmouth Counties.”

Dr. Nasar also discussed the topics of healthcare economics and the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in 2020.

James Matera, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at CentraState Healthcare System, arranged for Dr. Nasar to speak to the Freehold students. For further information about AOSMI or to have Dr. Nasar speak to your group, contact him at 732-720-2555.

Dr. Alan Nasar, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, is a member of the AMA (American Medical Association), and a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Dr. Nasar holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Art and Science, New York City, where he received specialized training in biomechanics and biometrics. He received his M.D. from the medical school of University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed surgical internships in general surgery and orthopaedic surgery at the State University of New York – Stony Brook Hospital, and adult reconstructive surgery at Desert Orthopaedic Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today, the surgeons at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) provide the Monmouth and Middlesex County communities with specialists for every orthopedic need, including sports medicine, joint replacement, fracture care, spine care, work injury care, hand and wrist care, physiatry, foot and ankle care, and osteoporosis care.

Located in the Pond View Professional Park at 301 Professional View Drive in Freehold, and Renaissance Crossing Medical Arts Building at 312 Applegarth Road, Suite 101, Monroe Township, New Jersey, Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute provides advanced medical care with leading doctors and surgeons, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional Patient-Centered, Patient-Focused Care™.

The physicians at AOSMI have a combined 100 years of experience providing exceptional orthopedic care to the New Jersey communities of Monmouth and Middlesex County.

For more information, call 732-720-2555 or visit: https://advancedorthosports.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0309s2p-aosmi-dr-nasar-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: Dr. Alan Nasar, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI), Freehold and Monroe townships, N.J., holds a model of a knee joint.

News Source: Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute