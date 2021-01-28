DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Maira Estrada, a general dentist with more than four years of experience in the dental field, joins the prestigious team of general and specialty dentists at the Spodak Dental Group. Her mission as a dental care provider is to provide excellent care with a compassionate approach and ensure that every patient has a comfortable and positive experience.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Maira Estrada joins the prestigious team of general and specialty dentists at the Spodak Dental Group.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Estrada join our team and help our family of patients achieve their dental goals,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Her passion and compassion make her a perfect fit for our practice, and we look forward to working together to change the field of dentistry one smile at a time.”

A South Florida native, Dr. Estrada was born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She received her Bachelors in Science from Florida State University and her Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Temple University in Philadelphia, Penn. where she represented Temple as president of Temple’s American Student Dental Association. During her time spent in Philadelphia, she also co-founded Temple University’s first ever Peru Mission Trip where her team provided free dental care and oral health education to more than 800 infants and children of La Sagrada Familia orphanage.

Her focus and passion are on cosmetic and restorative rehabilitative dentistry, with a goal to help her patients look and feel their best. Dr. Estrada is dedicated to continuing education, having completed advanced training in cosmetic dentistry through the Aesthetic Advantage Continuum at the Rosenthal Institute in New York University. She is a member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, Florida Dental Association, and is a fluent Spanish-speaker.

Outside of volunteering, Dr. Estrada is an avid traveler, and enjoys exploring and learning the cultures and nature from around the world.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group