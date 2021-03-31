DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Maira Estrada, general dentist at the Spodak Dental Group, has partnered with local non-profit, Selfless Love Foundation, to help spread awareness for the needs of foster children in Florida. The Foundation will be hosting a gala on Saturday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at The Breakers in Palm Beach and Dr. Estrada’s donations will include Invisalign and a Complete Smile Makeover for two lucky auction winners, in support of the silent auction and to raise funds for the Foundation.

“I first met the founder of Selfless Love Foundation, Ashley Brown, at a birthday party for a mutual friend. She shared her story with me and I was captivated from the very beginning. It was like a modern day Cinderella story complete with her own personal adoption to the charming-prince ending,” Dr. Estrada said. “Her story is a reminder that anything is possible and that, no matter the circumstances, we are ultimately in control of our own destiny, which is a theme that is central to Selfless Love’s mission.”

Selfless Love is focused on supporting youth who are currently in the foster care system and those who have aged out. Each year more than 17,000 children in foster care will age out of the system without a family to support them during their transition into adulthood. Through the Foundation, every child is given the tools they need to transition into self-sufficient adults.

This exclusive, signature event will host approximately 200 guests for an intimate evening to benefit foster children. The program will be hosted by comedian and actress Melissa Peterman, and the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and fantasy items during the live auction.

Dr. Estrada is donating a complete Invisalign package, valued at $5,600, and a Complete Smile Makeover, valued between $15,000 and $50,000, depending on the patient’s needs.

“Growing up in a single-parent household we had our fair share of financial and emotional struggles early in childhood. Despite the hardships, we gained an early understanding of the value in our education and quickly learned that my own tenacity for growth would become the key to my future,” Dr. Estrada said. “I relied heavily on the positive influencers in my life, like teachers and mentors, to show me how things were done. I am forever grateful for these relationships and I consider my involvement with Selfless Love Foundation as a way to pay it forward.”

Selfless Love Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of current and former foster youth through awareness, strategic partnerships, and advocacy. The goal is to bring together resources, expertise, and vision to identify issues, find answers, and reduce the barriers on foster care adoptions and independent living. The Foundation’s mission is to have more children matched with their forever family and a strong support system to assist transitioning youth to become independent, healthy, educated, empowered young adults.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment. Visit https://www.selflesslovegala.org to find more information about the Gala and how you can get involved.

