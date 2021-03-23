BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Robyn Siperstein and the Siperstein Dermatology team provided one local woman with an Extreme Makeover as a way to celebrate their 10 Year Anniversary. The goal was to give back to the community that has supported the locally-owned Group for the past decade and provide one lucky winner with a life-changing makeover.



“It’s an honor for me and my team to give back to our community members who have supported us from day one,” said Dr. Robyn Siperstein, founder and owner of Siperstein Dermatology Group. “We are in this business to help our patients look and feel their best, and there is no greater reward than being able to transform someone’s life and spirit just by doing what we do best: caring.”

So when Theresa O’Leary entered the Extreme Makeover campaign and Dr. Siperstein heard her story, Dr. Siperstein knew she would be able to provide the help that O’Leary desperately deserved.

As a registered nurse who has worked in hospice care, O’Leary had a difficult past five years after moving to Florida. She suffered a domestic violence issue and has since divorced from her husband, finding herself alone and struggling.

“The last five years have been soul wrenching. I have never really done anything for myself. So when I came into the Boca office, I just got a good feeling in my heart and in my soul that these were good people,” said O’Leary, tearfully. “When I heard that I won, I was over the top. I never thought anything good like this would happen to me. I appreciate Dr. Siperstein and the office.”

Dr. Siperstein and the team provided free dermatology services, including Sciton Laser Resurfacing and Forever Young BBL (broad band light) also known as IPL (intense pulsed light) or a photofacial, which reverses the signs of sun damage and eliminates wrinkles. In addition, she received both Restylane and Juvederm cosmetic fillers to revolumize depleted areas and Botox to keep her wrinkles from returning. Treatment began on December 23, 2020 and took two months to complete, providing an end aesthetic with smooth contours that O’Leary and the team were ecstatic about when they recently revealed her before and after photos. Without any surgical treatment, O’Leary now looks and feels 20 years younger.

“It was the ultimate Christmas gift,” said O’Leary, who said her final treatment day and seeing her results was the ultimate experience for her. “I just owe everything to them all for helping me like this. I’m most grateful.”

In an effort to continue to honor O’Leary and her domestic violence journey, the Group will also donate 10% of net skincare sale profits from both of their offices during the month of April to Aid for Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA).

In addition to the Extreme Makeover, Dr. Siperstein and the team also gifted 10 runner-ups with hydra-dermabrasion facials.

The Group’s new state-of-the-art office is located at 1401 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Fla. and is open Monday through Friday and select Saturdays. Their other state-of-the-art office is located at 9897 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. New and existing patients are invited to make an appointment by calling (561) 955-8885 or visiting https://www.sipderm.com.

About Siperstein Dermatology Group

Siperstein Dermatology Group is a privately-owned, state-of-the-art dermatology practice comprised of 11 board certified dermatologists, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, three physicians assistants and three laser technicians who pride themselves on providing the most up-to-date systems and technologies to treat all areas of dermatology including medical, surgical and cosmetic. The team offers skin checks for early skin cancer detection, skin cancer treatment with Mohs surgery and plastic surgery closures, and comprehensive treatment of all skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, hair loss, and more. They also offer a full array of cosmetic services including state-of-the-art lasers for resurfacing wrinkles, removal of brown or red spots and unwanted hair, microneedling with radiofrequency and PRP, coolsculpting, filler and Botox injections, and hydra-dermabrasion facials with dermaplaning.

