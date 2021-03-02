DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NESSWIRE) — Dr. Rodney Kryzhanovskiy, a general dentist with a passion for transforming lives, joins the admired team of general and specialty dentists at the Spodak Dental Group. He strives to relate to each patient and understand their needs, desires and concerns, and to help them achieve optimal dental health that aligns with their lifestyle.

“Dr. Rodney is a wonderful addition to our team and we are excited to have him provide our family of patients with unparalleled dental care,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “His desire to connect with his patients and help them achieve their smile goals aligns with our desire to elevate the dental experience and provide a truly memorable visit. We look forward to a great future together.”

For Dr. Rodney, the path to becoming a dentist wasn’t clear or easy. He was born in Russia and moved to the States with his family when he was 3 years old. They lived in New York until he was 15 years old, and moved to many of the boroughs due to his father looking for work. As an immigrant family, dentistry was considered a luxury and he did not have any exposure to it as a child. However, the story changed when he and his family moved to Florida where he completed high school.

During his undergrad, he was working several jobs, one of which was in a restaurant as a server. One of his regular patrons was a dentist and Dr. Rodney saw how kind he was, and how he considered dentistry a fulfilling career. So, he asked if he could work for free in his dental office, and within two weeks he had a job as an assistant and a passion for the profession.

“I saw how many lives he touched and how much he affected the community, and it grounded my decision to go into dental school,” said Dr. Rodney. “My path in dentistry made me value the relationships you build and how much someone’s life can be transformed through the power of a smile.”

Dr. Rodney earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. before pursuing a dental career at LECOM School of Dental Medicine in Bradenton, Fla. where he received his Doctorate in Dental Medicine. He provides patients with a wide range of services, including crowns and bridges, full and partial dentures, implant restorations, composite restorations, extractions, periodontal diagnosis, and Invisalign.

He is a member of the Member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Florida Dental Association, and the Virginia Dental Association. He is also fluent in Russian.

In his spare time, he and his wife Meghan, daughter Madeline, and dog Liana enjoy spending time hiking, kayaking, biking, exploring museums, relaxing at the beach and trying new foods.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group