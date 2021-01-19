COQUITLAM, BC, Canada, Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drink HRW is excited to announce that a large, double-blind placebo-controlled trial is set to begin this week in France, initiated by the University of Grenoble-Alpes. At the request of the researchers, Drink HRW is supplying the hydrogen tablets for the study as well as a donation to improve the size and scope of the research. It has no other involvement in the research or the decision to publish results.

In addition to the French study, a team from the University of Novi Sad in Serbia has also reported promising preliminary findings from a small pilot trial administering Drink HRW tablets to patients hospitalized from COVID-19.

A statement released in France by the team of researchers stated:

Our hypothesis is that the ingestion, as early as possible at the onset of Covid-19, of 2 times 250 mL per day of water enriched in molecular hydrogen by tablets (Drink HRW, Canada) containing 80 mg of magnesium metal (capable of spontaneously releasing hydrogen on contact with water), would reduce complications in patients over the age of 60, who have just been diagnosed with Covid-19 and do not show any signs of seriousness, and may therefore be treated at home.

Our hypotheses lead to an estimate of the necessary number of 450 patients (225 in each arm, prospective, randomized, double-blind study on a product classified as a “new dietary ingredient” by the Food and Drug Administration). One of the originalities of the protocol will be that the inclusion visits will be done by teleconsultation.

The study is coordinated by the TIMC laboratory (Joint Research Unit of CNRS and Université Grenoble Alpes). The principal investigator, Dr. Yoann Gaboreau, general practitioner, is University Lecturer – Outpatient Practitioner at the Department of General Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine of Grenoble, active member of the research program “Covid-19 in ambulatory care and long-term COVID” with the REACTing consortium (REsearch and ACTion targeting emerging infectious diseases). About twenty general practitioners will be the investigators in charge of inclusions. The head of the methodology is Prof. Jean-Luc Bosson, the scientific manager is Prof. Philippe Cinquin, both Public Health Physicians. The promoter will be AGIRadom, a home health care provider expert in patient support, and which has the authorization to carry out clinical trials at home.

Despite the strong presumption of a possible interest in the ingestion of H2 at the early stages of Covid-19, no clinical trial aimed at evaluating the interest of the ingestion of H2 is currently listed on http://clinicaltrials.gov/. The test we are conducting will therefore be the first of its kind.

Drink HRW CEO Alex Tarnava added that the study will also follow patients for 1 year following recovery from COVID-19 in order to determine if the administration of hydrogen water ameliorates longer term effects from the disease.

Hydrogen therapy has emerged as a potential candidate for numerous models, including athletic performance and recovery, metabolic disorders, neurological outcomes, both acute and chronic, and even as a potential adjuvant therapy in cancer treatment. Although hydrogen therapy has not been approved for any health condition and more research is needed, there are roughly 100 publications exploring hydrogen therapy in humans demonstrating an effect from the use of hydrogen therapy, and a total of over 1500+ publications, mostly research experimenting on animals on the use of hydrogen therapy.

In February, the Chinese government added hydrogen inhalation to their approved protocol for the treatment of the novel coronavirus (1). The first clinical trial in China, an open label study with 44 patients, reported promising results (2). The trial was headed by Prof. Nan-Shon Zhong, famous for leading China through the SARS pandemic in 2003 and who has also acted as a senior advisor to the Chinese government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A larger multi-center clinical trial utilizing hydrogen inhalation is underway in China. Hydrogen-rich water has often shown a more prominent effect than hydrogen gas inhalation at much lower dosages, easier convenience, and lower cost.

Dr. Sergej Ostojic, M.D., Ph.D., professor in the department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia, a noted hydrogen researcher and expert in bioenergetics, currently has ongoing clinical research exploring the Drink HRW tablets for potential effects in multiple phenotypic biomarkers of aging in the elderly, as well as the use of hydrogen water in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. He said:

“Hydrogen gas appears to inhibit airway inflammation in patients with asthma, an effect that might improve the condition of inflammatory cytokines storm seen in COVID- 19. To test this hypothesis, we recently started a small-scale open-label study to evaluate the acute effects of hydrogen-rich water administration on oxygen saturation, patient-reported outcomes and other relevant biomarkers in COVID-19 patients. Preliminary findings suggest beneficial effects yet the study is still on-going and more research activities are ahead of my team. Like other promising (and urgently needed) therapeutics for COVID-19, hydrogen requires accelerated yet attentive research and approval pathways, with sufficient efficacy and safety guarantees.”

Tarnava stated, “COVID-19 is a serious issue, and we at Drink HRW are ecstatic to assist in any way we can.”

