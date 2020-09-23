SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IObit, the world’s best driver updater software provider, today unleashed Driver Booster 8, the new driver updater can work well without internet connection and the database has been enhanced to make sure more than 4.5 million device drivers can be safely and accurately updated.

Many users complained that they cannot update drivers when they have no internet connection, which may be caused by missing/faulty network drivers or current network drivers are not being compatible with a new updated/reinstalled system. To help those users solve the problem, Offline Driver Updater officially joined in the new Driver Booster 8.

This new tool can download and install drivers without network connection. And to make the whole process more clearly, Driver Booster 8 lists a brief instruction at the bottom of the tool as a reference.

Driver Booster 8 also improves a lot on its core feature: the database. The latest version 8 has a larger database which supports 4,500,000 + device drivers and game components. While helping users update missing, faulty and outdated drivers, Driver Booster 8 offers two solutions to help them get the right drivers. Solution one, scan the latest drivers first, that is suitable for users who’d like to enjoy the latest features and more premium game experience; Solution two, scan most stable drivers first, that is suitable for users who prefer to stay at the most stable device.

To ensure the safety for both of solutions, all drivers in its database are coming from the official manufacturers’ website and have passed both Microsoft WHQL test and IObit test.

“According to TechRadar’s article: Windows 10 has killed off driver updates via Device Manager,” said Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, “it could be harder for common users to get the latest device driver. Driver Booster 8 is a more suitable choice for those users and even for all PC users, as Driver Booster includes all fresh but safe drivers in its Database, it is easiest to use, and it can help users solve common driver issues like no sound issue and network failure problem.”

Driver Booster 8 is now available on IObit and Softonic. It can fully support Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7, XP and Vista.

About Driver Booster 8

Driver Booster 8 is a great driver-update tool which updates outdated, faulty and even missing drivers and game components fast and accurate. With the super large database (4,500,000+), Driver Booster 8 can offer users 2 solutions on detecting and installing drivers, no matter you prefer to enjoy the latest features or prefer to have a most stable drivers, you can get your most suitable solution here. And no need to worry about safety, as all drivers in the large database come from the official manufacturer’s website and have passed both Microsoft WHQL test and IObit test.

Besides expanding the core database, Driver Booster 8 has the following outstanding features: Offline Driver Updater and Auto Driver Update. Far more than that, at least 9 useful tools are offered to fix the most common headache problems like no sound, network failure, bad resolution, and device error … In a word, Driver Booster 8 is a must-have tool to update drivers, boost games, and fix common PC problems.

About IObit

Founded in 2004, IObit provides consumers with powerful system utilities for Windows users. It is a well-recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards, 500 million downloads and 10 million active users worldwide.

