RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The AGCO Challenge at the eighth World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit was this: New sensing, measurement and edge computing technologies to monetize soil insight and carbon sequestration. And, EarthOptics rose to the occasion.

Specifically, the innovation challenge for start-ups was to develop a solution that improves understanding of the soil environment and its carbon sequestration potential or that creates a solution that better allows farmers to act on that insight.

AGCO’s overall vision is to deliver sustainable high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world. And, understanding soil health is key to that mission.

“What we want to be able to do is measure the yield activities and what that means for our carbon footprint,” Seth Crawford, vice president, Fuse Connected Services and Digital Customer Experience, AGCO Corporation, said.

The winners were chosen from three finalists, after more than 100 international entries were received from agtech start-ups around the world.

Announcing the winner, Seth, a judge for the final pitches for the AGCO Challenge, said, “We believe that EarthOptics is delivering actionable insights today and the accuracy of less sampling will resonate with customers.”

EarthOptics understands how farming works and is fully committed to helping farmers increase the value of their farmland and its natural resources.

Lars Dyrud, CEO, EarthOptics shared, “We’re thrilled for the recognition, and to continue developing technology that helps growers’ sustainably improve yields and lower costs.”

Founded in 2019, EarthOptics specializes in AI, machine learning, edge computing, and using highly-mobile, standoff sensors to detect, visualize, and mitigate soil compaction that reduces crop yield by 10 to 20 percent. Using its electromagnetic sensor know-how, deep machine learning expertise, and unique subterranean visualization tools, EarthOptics is also focused on scalable measurement and monitoring of soil carbon.

About the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit gathers together corporates, innovators and investors from across the agriculture and food production supply chain to uncover disruption within the industry and identify the right business models to commercialize and scale the next generation of solutions. It’s focused on net zero agriculture and supply chain resilience.

