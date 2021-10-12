CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We are proud to announce 826CHI’s biggest fundraising event of the year! Socially conscious Chicagoans, literary enthusiasts, education supporters, and members of the business community will gather in Bridgeport for “Eat Your Words 2021.”

The goal of the event is to raise enough money to ensure 750 students have equitable access to tuition-free, high-quality arts and literacy education. We believe that leaps in learning can be made through the power of writing and individualized attention to creativity. Every $458 raised allows one student to write their future for the 2021-2022 school year.

Eat Your Words will feature a storytelling mission to help 826CHI students, Chicago’s finest cuisine from Chef Kelley Davidson of Betty Lou’s, signature cocktails from Ahmed Williams of Swift and Sons, Artwork from Amanda K. Rivera, our 826CHI interactive game designed by sisters Ashlyn & Alicia Sparrow, and a performance Jay Illa, the official DJ of the Chicago Bears!

Enter Eat Your Words as a storyteller and you’ll have no trouble blending in with the crowd. This is your mission, please come out to support a great cause and have a blast. More details below!

WHEN: Thursday, October 14, 2021 – 6-7:30 p.m. or 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zhou B Art Center – 1029 W 35th ST

QUOTE: “We are excited to be at the forefront of helping student writers capture their voice by helping them with their creative writing skills. The Eat Your Words event bring so much of what we do together into one experience. I am excited about how we “gamified” the event and how falls in line with the 826CHI Mission. This will be the non-profit event of the year! Don’t miss it,” said Jennifer Steele, Executive Director 826CHI.

NOTE: All agents will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, all the better to help you remain disguised! This event includes two 90-minute timed entries to ensure all of our agents can complete their missions with the venue at 50% capacity or less. 826CHI will have a Covid Compliance Officer on site to help ensure all safety protocols across the event are met and followed.

ABOUT 826CHI:

826CHI is a nonprofit writing tutoring and publishing center that supports students ages 6-18 in their creative and expository writing, and supports teachers in inspiring their students to write. All students enter 826CHI a storyteller and leave a published author. We prioritize our services for students, families, and communities most impacted by systemic disinvestment in high quality arts and literacy education. Our programs also prioritize students who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, neurodiverse, and English Language Learners.

Learn more at: https://www.826chi.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Steele

Executive Director

jennifer@826chi.org

773-773-8108

