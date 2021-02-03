OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss., Feb. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EATYALL founders, Andy and Marianna Chapman, plan to send hundreds of Chef Care Packages to hardworking chefs in 2021. The Chapmans have built relationships with chefs around the globe for over a decade, assisting them in their search for better ingredients and taking them for “boots-on-the-ground” immersive Chef Camps around the U.S.

For the last 10 months they have brainstormed how best to help chefs who have struggled to conform to new restrictions, reduced staff and stringent health codes while continuing the essential work of product sampling.

Opportunities for product sampling have dwindled during the pandemic. Trade shows and festivals have been a great resource for many years but most have been postponed with no reschedule date. EATYALL’s own popular Chef Camps have been paused for the safety and concern of the chefs and farmers, yet their focus remains on helping chefs thoughtfully source ingredients. The Chef Care Package Program continues this connection in a surprisingly analog method… snail mail.

“It’s really been neat to see the fusion of inspiration and encouragement, something every chef in America can use right now. I’ve gotten messages from each chef who got a package, and it seemed like it made their month to be remembered during this time,” said Andy Chapman, CEO of EATYALL.

EATYALL’s Chef Care Packages began rolling out last month with the first boxes filled with samples from the Georgia Pecan Growers Association. The attractive boxes were packed with pecans, handwritten cards and small gifts. They felt more like a curated gift than a sampling program. EATYALL is focused on creating an experience that not only provides product information but unites the recipients in a digital community where they can share photos or recipes using the ingredients they receive.

“There’s no magic wand in marketing, but sending great products with handwritten notes of encouragement have gotten a tremendous and inspiring response from chefs and farmers alike,” Chapman adds.

Care package themes will vary each month highlighting different industry partners and farms. Producer groups can encourage and equip chefs that fit their target market by joining the EATYALL Chef Care Package Program.

