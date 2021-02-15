MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that EDI Support LLC, an integration service provider based in Berks County, PA, has selected with Loren Data’s ECGrid® Value-Added-Network to provide its customers connections to their valuable EDI trading partners.

“We are pleased to welcome EDI Support LLC to our partner network of service providers,” said Anthony (Tony) D’Angelo, SVP at Loren Data Corp. “Many of our partners and their customers take full advantage of our EDI backbone with advanced visibility and connectivity options such as APIs.”

“EDI Support has been assisting hundreds of clients over the years with EDI networks, software, and systems integration,” said Jim Gonzalez, Owner of EDI Support LLC. “Loren Data’s ECGrid is a key addition to our solution set which will streamline our customers implementations and give them greater visibility and control over their data exchange environment.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid® – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

About EDI Support LLC

Headquartered in Berks County, PA, EDI Support LLC has over 20 years of extensive EDI experience in various industries. We help clients with integration to any ERP, WMS and TMS systems. Our clients realize significant improvements in their business processes and making their EDI profitable again. We also offer EDI training and consulting services. See more at www.edisupportllc.com.

