COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mike Biehl announced today that Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt, has joined his office in Colorado Springs on October 14, 2020.

“I am really looking forward to working with Mike,” said Keith. “I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors.”

Biehl said, “I’m very impressed with Keith, and I’m sure my clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Keith will help provide the high level of service investors in Colorado Springs have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Mike and meeting investors in this area. I’ve come to admire his professionalism, and I believe working with him will make me a better financial advisor,” said Eckhardt.

Eckhardt has 4 years of experience in the financial services industry.

The branch office is located at 7 Widefield Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80911. The telephone number is 719−392−5781.

Learn more at: https://www.edwardjones.com/keith-eckhardt

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 19,000−plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

News Source: Edward Jones