BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — REVÖ Mag is providing an excellent opportunity to people and brands who want to be featured on the cover. Renowned celebrity photographer Terrell Edmonds has introduced this amazing magazine named REVÖ Mag with a team of enthusiastic and creative people.

It’s a new global digital media magazine that provides iconic images, captured by world class photographers and edited by a dynamic team of creative directors. The images will fuse music, fashion, lifestyle and culture.

REVÖ’s editor Terrell Edmonds in chief is a celebrity photographer, celebrity personal assistant, business brand consultant and a phenomenal person. Terrell was inspired to create REVÖ Mag to appeal to an affluent readership. His versatility in the industry has crowned him the “Jack of anything fashion!”

REVÖ Mag strikes a remarkable balance between Art and High Fashion. The digital look book will be storytelling through imagery, video, and mixed media.

Loft Agency LLC. would like to announce the launch of REVÖ Mag on 01.01.2021 at 2 p.m. EST. REVÖ will be hosting an online event from NYC. This event will be streamed live from its Facebook @REVÖ MAG and Instagram @revo.mag

Learn more at: https://www.revozine.us/

FOLLOW US ON:

Instagram @Revo.Mag – https://www.instagram.com/revo.mag/

Facebook Revo.Mag – https://www.facebook.com/REVOZINE

QUERIES:

Media Queries: nora@revozine.us

Submissions: Submissions@revozine.us

Business: Team@revozine.us

*PHOTO link for media: https://bit.ly/3pBOIlM

*Media YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/GHgyaneGWNQ

REVÖ TEAM

Editor in Chief Terrell Edmonds @iamterrellj @pvstudioz terrell@revozine.us

Director of Photography Deven Dooley @devdooley

Artistic Director Jason McQuain @jasonmcquain

Public Relations Pr Nora Bonds @onlymissno

Director of Stylist Jasmine Ferrell @jasi_fe

Stylist Nichelle G. @Nichellestyles

Cinematography Trilla @Lord_trilla_ct

Director of Sales Lesley Sedgwick @leaveit2lesley

GLAM TEAM

Jalissa Williams

Imani B

Dietrick Williams

MEDIA TEAM

Westcoast Media Team

Danika Edwards @danikaedwards

News Source: REVO Mag