BASALT, Colo., Oct. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Element Basalt-Aspen, part of Marriott International’s collection of hotels, is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Winter Sale for stay dates between December 1st, 2020 and April 15th, 2021. This sale offers skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sport enthusiasts the opportunity to save up to 40% off regular rates if booked before October 15th. Element Basalt-Aspen is located just minutes from Aspen, Colo. and offers easy access to renowned ski resorts such as Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Buttermilk, and Aspen Highlands.



PHOTO CAPTION: Element Basalt-Aspen located near Aspen, Snowmass Ski Resorts.

Located in the mountain town of Basalt in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado, Element Basalt-Aspen offers much more than quick access to the ski resorts. Located in a thriving district of eateries and shops known as Willits Town Center, the hotel is within walking distance to dozens of post-mountain activities, Whole Foods, and Starbucks.

The hotel itself consists of 113 studios and suites with kitchenettes and eco-friendly amenities. Breakfast, parking, wireless internet, access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, and 24-hour fitness center are complimentary and the hotel does not charge resort fees. The valley’s public transportation system, known as RFTA, stops steps from the front door providing easy access to Aspen, Snowmass, and Glenwood Springs.

The Winter Sales is an annual early-booking promotion offered by Element Basalt Aspen and can only be found on the hotel’s direct booking website www.marriott.com/ASEEL under the Deals and Packages tab.

Travelers who are hesitant to book in advance can take comfort in the offer’s flexible 30-day cancellation policy. The hotel’s direct website will continue to be the place to find the best deals after this promotion expires on October 15th.

“Most hotel sales don’t result in much of a savings once you take resort fees, parking, and breakfast charges into account,” says hotel General Manager, Joe Zuena, “but by staying with us, you’ll actually pocket these huge savings.”

About Element Basalt-Aspen

Inspired by Westin, Element is evolving the extended stay hotel experience with bright, modern design, eco-conscious practices and an innovative guest experience that resonates with today’s traveler. The Element Basalt-Aspen is located at 499 Market Street, Basalt, CO 81621 and was developed by Denver-based Silverwest Hotels in 2015.

Learn more: https://www.marriott.com/ASEEL

*Hotel Image: https://cache.marriott.com/marriottassets/marriott/ASEEL/aseel-exterior-4494-hor-clsc.jpg?downsize=1440px:*

*Hotel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElementBasaltAspen

*Hotel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ElementBasaltAspen

News Source: Element Basalt-Aspen