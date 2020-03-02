ATLANTA, Ga., March 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Association management executive Elisa Pratt, Founder and President of Washington, DC-based Brewer Pratt Solutions LLC, has joined The Nour Cohort Community, an exclusive community for influential advisors, focused on strategic impact and experiential excellence for global clients.



Elisa was asked to contribute her deep and unique domain expertise in advocacy and activism, membership and stakeholder relations, as well as association management operations. Elisa’s diverse experience in association leadership, strategy formulation and execution, profitable growth and stakeholder engagement, makes her a valuable Cohort Community Member and advisor to both non-profit and corporate clients.

“I am honored to be selected to the Nour Cohort Community as the first non-profit/association leader,” said Elisa Pratt. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the community and engaging with the other brilliant leaders currently part of the group. There are so many great leaders in this community, it will be exciting to see this group create exceptional impact for global clients.”

Prior to founding Brewer Pratt Solutions, Elisa served as an esteemed senior staff member for several trade and individual membership associations. Her focus has always been on engagement, grassroots advocacy, and the development and advancement of regional chapter affiliates both domestically and internationally.

As an invited Cohort Community member, Elisa will contribute her non-profit and corporate client expertise to Nour Group engagements focused on strategic relationships in driving profitable growth, creating and sustaining a culture of innovation, and making real change last beyond any individual initiatives or charismatic leaders. Alongside fellow Cohort Community Members, Elisa will also contribute thought- and practice-leadership insights to David Nour’s current leadership columns on Future of Work in Forbes, and Relationship Economics in Inc. magazine. She will connect and collaborate with the vetted Cohort Community of influential advisors.

“Elisa was a Nour Group client years ago at The Associated General Contractors of America, where as AGC’s Executive Director of Chapter Support Services, I experienced first-hand, her relentless focus on improving the collaboration with and the performance of AGC’s 90+ chapters nationwide. I saw her passion and perseverance to innovate and make a quantifiable difference,” said David Nour, Cohort Community founder. “We are honored to welcome Elisa to the Cohort Community and look forward to her thoughtful and thought-provoking contributions to our alliance of industry experts,” Nour added.

Elisa is a native of Sacramento, California and received her undergraduate degrees in Political Science and English Literature from the University of California, at Davis where she graduated as her class Valedictorian. She went on to earn a Master of Arts in Government with honors from Johns Hopkins University’s Advanced Academic Programs. In 2014, Elisa obtained her Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the America Society of Association Executives (ASAE). The CAE is considered the highest level of professional competency in the area of association management and serves to elevate professional standards.

About the Nour Cohort Community

Conceived in 2017 by senior leadership/board advisor, best-selling author, global speaker, and executive coach, David Nour, the Nour Cohort Community is a collective of invitation-only, influential professional advisors serving global clients. Membership is based on an application and selection review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights, business and executive coaching, joint market and business development, extended and expanded engagement delivery, and a dedicated client engagement team. Each member retains their independence, while participating in a formal alliance of complementary domain expertise.

From Relationship Economics®, Co-Create, and Strategy Visualization, to 80/20 Business System, Storytelling for Leadership Influence, and Shifting the Worry Curve, members in the Cohort Community bring world-class intellectual property to dramatically improve the conditions of global clients. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit https://www.nourgroup.com/cohort.

About Brewer Pratt Solutions LLC

Brewer Pratt Solutions LLC is an association advancement consulting firm specializing in the delivery of hyper-custom solutions that increase membership, diversify revenue and ensure relevance. Founded in 2016 by association management executive Elisa Pratt, Brewer Pratt Solutions empowers non-profit leadership and volunteer boards to efficiently and effectively achieve profitable growth, increase organizational impact, and maximize member engagement. In support of client goals, Elisa brings her nearly 20 years of experience as an impactful senior staff member for trade and individual membership organizations, both domestic and international.

In that time, Elisa has a track record of transformative association success and is a proven leader in innovative engagement and operational effectiveness strategies for mission-driven organizations. With a Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential from the America Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, Elisa’s diverse expertise makes her a valuable partner and advisor to both nonprofit and corporate clients throughout the greater Washington DC region and beyond. For more information about Brewer Pratt Solutions please visit https://brewerprattsolutions.com/

