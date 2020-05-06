STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, Inc. (ECI) has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 will hit newsstands May 12, and is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.



ECI, developer of the widely used EnergyCAP® utility bill accounting & energy management software, currently employs 62 people at its State College, PA headquarters. The company also has employees in Virginia, Mississippi, and Texas. Organizations across government, education, and commercial sectors count on ECI’s flagship product, EnergyCAP, and complementary services for streamlined utility bill processing and auditing, energy and greenhouse gas data tracking & reporting, processing campus and tenant distributions, benchmarking facilities, meeting ENERGY STAR submission requirements, measuring and verifying energy savings, and more.

To determine its award winners, Inc. collected data from more than 3,000 submissions and singled-out 395 finalists. Employees from each nominated company then took part in a survey on topics that included trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. After analyzing and auditing the data, Inc. noted, “The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.”

ECI’s Founder & CEO, Steve Heinz, gratefully accepted the Inc. award, stating, “My thanks to Inc. for official confirmation of what we already knew. EnergyCAP is a great place to work—not because of the facility (although our new corporate headquarters in Boalsburg, PA will be the best office setting in the county), but because of the total package. Study after study has found that the two most important keys to a healthy and satisfying life are quality relationships and meaningful work. Our HR program takes a life coaching approach to developing and nurturing personal and professional relationships, while our ‘Top Product’ award-winning software makes an important contribution to environmental sustainability and a greener future.”

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

About EnergyCAP

EnergyCAP, Inc., celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, has helped more than 10,000 energy managers in government, education, and commercial organizations derive value from their utility bills and energy data. EnergyCAP, Inc. is a multiple year winner of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and Environmental Leader’s Product of the Year. In addition to our award-winning utility bill & energy management software, we provide bill processing, implementation, training, and support services to deliver a comprehensive utility bill accounting and energy management solution. Learn more: https://www.energycap.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0506s2p-energycap-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EnergyCAP Inc