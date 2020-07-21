ATLANTA, Ga., July 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has added two-way data sync to its integration with digital mortgage app SimpleNexus. The enhanced integration enables mortgage lenders to automate marketing efforts during the pre-application phase, reducing the number of abandoned applications and capturing lead information for future marketing purposes.



“Mortgage lenders don’t always have a good system in place for following up with early-stage loan applicants. That’s because marketing automation efforts often rely on contact records that aren’t created until the loan application is 100% complete,” explained Top of Mind EVP of Strategic Partnerships and Industry Relationships Jonas Kruckeberg. “Top of Mind’s integration with SimpleNexus solves that problem by pushing contact details to SurefireCRM as soon as the application is begun, enabling mortgage lenders to deploy marketing communications during the pre-application phase.”

For instance, originators can use the integration to set up workflows that automate follow-up with borrowers who begin, but do not complete, a mortgage application. According to Kruckeberg, sometimes that extra communication is all that’s needed to push a loan application across the finish line. Even if the borrower never finishes the application, data sharing between SimpleNexus and Top of Mind ensures mortgage loan officers can follow up down the road with rate opportunity alerts and other timely outreach. And with the latest updates to the integration, data flows both ways; with the push of a button, loan officers can fetch new or updated contacts from SurefireCRM and import them into SimpleNexus.

“Staying connected with borrowers—whether they are buying today or a few years down the road—is essential to increasing conversions and giving those customers the best experience around,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “With integration and two-way sync with Top of Mind’s SureﬁreCRM, SimpleNexus helps loan officers win the business when the time is right.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

